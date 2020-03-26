Watch sea turtles emerge in a hatching 'frenzy'

Media player
Green sea turtles: Vulnerable animal's hatching season draws to close
Australia's Heron Island is home to the breeding grounds of green sea turtles, which are vulnerable to extinction.
Hatching season is popular with tourists, but scientists fear the animal is particularly at the mercy of climate change.
Produced and edited by Isabelle Rodd
26 Mar 2020
