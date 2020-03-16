Australian charged over supermarket fight

Media player
Australian man charged over supermarket 'assault'
A man has been charged after a fight broke out in a supermarket in Sydney, Australia.
Police said the fight was unlikely to be related to coronavirus concerns, but it came amid frenzied scenes of buying as shoppers continued to stockpile items.
16 Mar 2020
