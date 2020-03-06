Recreating the first Muslim voyages to Australia

Media player
Recreating Muslim sailors' first voyages to Australia
Indigenous Australians had contact with Indonesian sailors long before the first European settlers arrived in Australia in the 18th Century.
The Muslim Makassans traded with the local Yolngu people as early as the 1500s, some experts believe.
Now the sea voyage has been recreated, aiming to help young Muslim Australians feel a better sense of belonging.
06 Mar 2020
