Australian tackles suspect and high-fives police

Australian man gives police high five after tackling suspect
A police helicopter has filmed the moment a man tackled a suspect who was attempting to flee from authorities in Queensland, Australia.
The 40-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with several car- and drug-related offences.
06 Mar 2020
