Karen Ji is a Chinese student studying law and commerce in Sydney, Australia.

When the Australian government announced a travel ban on arrivals from mainland China, Karen had to decide between missing the start of the university year, or the expense of travelling to a third country.

She told the BBC she ended up spending A$20,000 (£10,000; $13,200) and two weeks quarantined in Thailand to get to class on time.

