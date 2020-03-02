How to find stricken kangaroos in Australian wildfires
Aerial cinematographer Douglas Thron, who is based in California, is using his infrared-equipped drone to find animals in the aftermath of the Australian wildfires.

He has partnered with various organisations to rescue animals - such as kangaroos or koalas - that have been burned or to provide food since many of the natural food sources were destroyed.

