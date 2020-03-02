Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Panic buying Australians clear supermarket shelves
Australian supermarket shelves are being stripped of supplies due to coronavirus concerns.
Toilet paper, hand sanitiser and face masks are among the items most in demand.
There are fears that key items may run out - but authorities insist there is no need to panic-buy.
More than 30 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Australia, including one case of human-to-human transmission.
-
02 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-51702409/coronavirus-panic-buying-australians-clear-supermarket-shelvesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window