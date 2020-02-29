'I've never seen a snake eating a towel'
Video

Snake eats towel: A vet explains her strangest day at work

It could have been the end for Monty the jungle carpet python, who got a bit peckish recently and decided to eat an entire beach towel.

Footage of vet Dr Olivia Clarke and her team extracting it from Monty's stomach was posted online and went viral.

Speaking to the BBC, Dr Clarke explains how she saved Monty's life when she was brought into her surgery in Sydney.

