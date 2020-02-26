Media player
Sydney baboon escapes hospital vasectomy
Three baboons have stunned onlookers in Sydney, Australia, after escaping from their cage inside a hospital.
The primates, bred for medical research, had been transferred to the Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Hospital so one could have a vasectomy.
After making their way outside, the baboons were later captured in a nearby building.
26 Feb 2020
