Sydney baboon escapes vasectomy
Sydney baboon escapes hospital vasectomy

Three baboons have stunned onlookers in Sydney, Australia, after escaping from their cage inside a hospital.

The primates, bred for medical research, had been transferred to the Royal Prince Alfred (RPA) Hospital so one could have a vasectomy.

After making their way outside, the baboons were later captured in a nearby building.

  • 26 Feb 2020
