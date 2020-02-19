Sydney storm: ‘Never seen a light show like it’

Media player
Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city
Thunderstorms have battered Sydney, with over 60,000 lightning strikes in the region.
Paul Davies filmed the storm as his plane came in to land.
19 Feb 2020
