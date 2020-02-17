Australian firefighter's viral outburst at PM
Video

Australia fires: Firefighter's outburst at Scott Morrison goes viral

An expletive-laden rant by Australian volunteer firefighter Paul Parker aimed at Scott Morrison has gone viral in the country, encapsulating public anger towards the Australian PM.

Mr Parker has since claimed he was fired from the New South Wales Rural Fire Service (RFS) over the outburst. Both the RFS and Mr Morrison have denied his claim.

  17 Feb 2020
