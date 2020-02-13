'Crying every day': Climbing trees to save koalas
Kailas Wild has been climbing high to save the koalas injured during bushfires in January in Kangaroo Island, South Australia.

As a professional arborist, wildlife rescuer and emergency services volunteer, his skills and experience have been in demand, as it can be unsafe to climb trees after a bushfire.

