Kangaroo Island: Tree climber helps save koalas
Kailas Wild has been climbing high to save the koalas injured during bushfires in January in Kangaroo Island, South Australia.
As a professional arborist, wildlife rescuer and emergency services volunteer, his skills and experience have been in demand, as it can be unsafe to climb trees after a bushfire.
13 Feb 2020
