'There’s water everywhere': Sydney's record rain
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sydney weather: Record rainfall and flooding causes chaos

Emergency services have rescued hundreds of people from flood waters in Sydney, after the city had its wettest few days in 30 years.

People in the city have been sharing their footage of dams overflowing, fallen trees and howling winds.

More than 100,000 homes remain without power across New South Wales and evacuation orders are in place in some areas.

Rain is forecast to continue throughout the week.

  • 10 Feb 2020
Go to next video: 'Wow check this out!': Rain hits eastern Australia