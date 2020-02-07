Defying danger to save Australia's wild animals

Media player
Australia fires: Couple risk their lives to save animals
Last November a firestorm swept over the Australian town of Wytaliba, killing two residents.
Wildlife carers, Gary Wilson and Julie Willis decided to stay in their small wooden house, with the animals they have spent years rescuing.
The couple found themselves inundated with dozens of the kangaroos that they'd saved in the past, as the animals fled the fire looking for safety.
07 Feb 2020
