'He just bit my microphone'

News reporter interrupted by snake in Australia
A reporter for Australia's Nine Network had a surprise when the python she was holding began biting her microphone.
Journalist Sarah Cawte was doing a piece to camera on snake safety, and was not hurt in the incident.
06 Feb 2020
