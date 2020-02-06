'He just bit my microphone'
News reporter interrupted by snake in Australia

A reporter for Australia's Nine Network had a surprise when the python she was holding began biting her microphone.

Journalist Sarah Cawte was doing a piece to camera on snake safety, and was not hurt in the incident.

