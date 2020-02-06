'Wow check this out!': Rain hits eastern Australia

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia: Storms batter drought-ravaged New South Wales and Queensland
New South Wales resident Mark Cashion was driving near the town of Nyngan when he came across a flash flood.
Rain and floods have hit the eastern states of New South Wales and Queensland in Australia, and some drought-affected regions have received their heaviest rainfall in two years.
Although it's welcome, more sustained rainfall over months is needed to break the drought.
Heavy rain in areas with no vegetation can lead to washing away of topsoil.
06 Feb 2020
