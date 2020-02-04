Australians boo climate change sceptic senator

Video

In an incident that has got Australia talking, Senator Jim Molan was booed while speaking on a panel TV discussion on the bushfire crisis.

The Liberal Party politician was talking about climate change on ABC's Q&A programme, and cast doubt on whether it was caused by human activity.

Mr Molan later said he wasn't "relying on science" for his views, and defended the government's climate change policy.

Government critics say human-induced climate change has been a major contributing factor to the bushfires, and that action must be taken to address rising global temperatures.