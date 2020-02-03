Video

At least dozens of koalas have died at a logging site in the Australian state of Victoria, with activists claiming that the animals either starved to death or were killed by bulldozers.

Animal rescue workers are currently treating scores of koalas found alive at the plantation near the town of Portland. Some of the animals had to be euthanised.

Local woman Helen Oakley posted an emotional video on social media that went viral, where she talked about finding the dead koalas.

The Australian state government of Victoria has launched an investigation.

