Firefighters run as bushfire spreads in Australia

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Firefighters run as bushfire rapidly spreads across New South Wales
The footage from 4 January, only released now, shows how quickly a bushfire spreads in New South Wales, Australia.
-
29 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-51304687/firefighters-run-as-bushfire-rapidly-spreads-across-new-south-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window