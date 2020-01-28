Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia fires: Firefighters dance on TikTok to 'raise spirits'
Firefighters are using TikTok to boost morale and share experiences from the front lines of Australia’s bushfire crisis.
Chris Rumpf, one firefighter whose dancing clips have gone viral, tells the BBC why he does it.
-
28 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-51276906/australia-fires-firefighters-dance-on-tiktok-to-raise-spiritsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window