Giant koala sand art captures bushfire emotions

Giant koala sand art captures Australian bushfires emotions
Australian artist "Edward" creates huge works of art on the beaches of Victoria using his body and rakes.
His latest work is a response to the bushfires: he channelled his "raw emotion" and drew a massive koala at Barwon Heads.
He's been compared to famous artist Banksy, because he also doesn't want to reveal his identity.
23 Jan 2020
Share
