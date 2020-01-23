Giant koala sand art captures bushfire emotions
Australian artist "Edward" creates huge works of art on the beaches of Victoria using his body and rakes.

His latest work is a response to the bushfires: he channelled his "raw emotion" and drew a massive koala at Barwon Heads.

He's been compared to famous artist Banksy, because he also doesn't want to reveal his identity.

