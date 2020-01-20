Plankton phenomenon lights up bay
Bioluminescent algae in Jervis Bay, Australia was captured on camera by photographer Jordan Robins.

The phenomenon is seen at night time and only happens when the water is disturbed.

  • 20 Jan 2020
