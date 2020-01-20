Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Plankton phenomenon lights up bay
Bioluminescent algae in Jervis Bay, Australia was captured on camera by photographer Jordan Robins.
The phenomenon is seen at night time and only happens when the water is disturbed.
-
20 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window