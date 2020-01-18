Rain brings bushfire relief to parts of Australia
Parts of Australia's east coast have been hit by heavy rain and thunderstorms, dousing some bushfires but also bringing the threat of flooding.

Some, such as this thirsty koala, have been making the most of the wet conditions.

  • 18 Jan 2020
