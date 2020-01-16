Rain brings temporary relief to Australian bushfires

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia fires: Rain finally falls on some bushfires
Australians are celebrating the arrival of much-needed rain in parts of the nation's bushfire-ravaged south-east.
Though more wet weather is needed to end the fires, the rain has brought a welcome reprieve to many areas. Other parts, however, have not been as lucky.
Storms have also helped disperse smoke in Melbourne, which has endured hazardous air quality in recent days.
16 Jan 2020
