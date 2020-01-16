Rain brings temporary relief to Australian bushfires
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia fires: Rain finally falls on some bushfires

Australians are celebrating the arrival of much-needed rain in parts of the nation's bushfire-ravaged south-east.

Though more wet weather is needed to end the fires, the rain has brought a welcome reprieve to many areas. Other parts, however, have not been as lucky.

Storms have also helped disperse smoke in Melbourne, which has endured hazardous air quality in recent days.

  • 16 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Australia all-time climate records broken