Winds bring difficult fire conditions in Australia
Strong winds are forecast for eastern Australia, which could bring difficult conditions for firefighters.

But South Australia and Victoria could see some cooler temperatures throughout Friday, as BBC Weather presenter Matt Taylor explains.

  • 10 Jan 2020
