Orphaned bushfire baby bats wrapped with love

Video

Thousands of baby animals left orphaned by Australia's bushfires are in need of constant care.

Volunteers around the world have been helping by knitting and sewing special pouches and wraps. They are collected by animal rescue organisations which then distribute them to carers.

One Australian mum and her daughter who live in Singapore are among the volunteers doing their part to keep orphaned baby bats warm.

Video by Tessa Wong and Andreas Illmer. Additional footage by Judith Hopper.