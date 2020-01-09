Debunking Australia 'arson emergency' claims
Australia fires: Debunking 'arson emergency' claims

The past week has seen a surge of claims on social media that arson is to blame for most of Australia's massive bushfires.

But these have mostly been based on inaccurate reporting of police figures, as BBC Outside Source's Ros Atkins explains.

