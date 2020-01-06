Australian capital engulfed in smoke

Media player
Australia bushfires: Canberra engulfed in smoke
As the bushfires in Australia continue to rage on, the BBC's Shaimaa Khalil visits the nation's capital Canberra - where air quality has become one of the worst in the world, and the city's famous Parliament House building is shrouded in smoke.
-
06 Jan 2020
