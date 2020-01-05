Media player
Australia fires: 'Ghostly feel' in Kangaroo Valley
Cooler temperatures in south-eastern Australia have provided some reprieve but are not enough to put out the ongoing bushfires.
The BBC's Phil Mercer reports from Kangaroo Valley in New South Wales.
05 Jan 2020
Share
