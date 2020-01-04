Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia fires: 'The leadership of this country has a lot to answer for'
The Australian navy evacuated around 1,000 people from Mallacoota in Australia who were trapped by the intensifying fire crisis.
After embarking on a 20-hour journey some of them spoke about what the ordeal was like.
-
04 Jan 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-50993279/australia-fires-the-leadership-of-this-country-has-a-lot-to-answer-forRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window