'The leadership of this country has a lot to answer for'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia fires: 'The leadership of this country has a lot to answer for'

The Australian navy evacuated around 1,000 people from Mallacoota in Australia who were trapped by the intensifying fire crisis.

After embarking on a 20-hour journey some of them spoke about what the ordeal was like.

  • 04 Jan 2020
Go to next video: 'It was coming towards us like a monster'