'It was coming towards us like a monster'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Coming towards us like a monster': High winds increase Australia fire fears

Skies have reddened and darkened in areas of south-eastern Australia as wind gusts exacerbated fires already burning in the area.

The BBC's Phil Mercer witnessed a dust storm, as authorities feared it would make the job of firefighters much harder and more dangerous.

  • 04 Jan 2020
Go to next video: The animals struggling in the bushfire crisis