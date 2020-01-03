The animals struggling in the bushfire crisis
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia fires: The animals struggling in the crisis

An estimated 480 million animals are being directly affected by Australia's bushfire crisis, experts say.

The extreme fires have ripped through natural habitats and could cause populations to dwindle.

Read more: Australian navy rescues people from fire-hit town

  • 03 Jan 2020
Go to next video: Australian bushfire anger explained