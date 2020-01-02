Australian PM heckled

Video

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison cut short a visit to a fire-stricken community after he was heckled by angry locals.

Two people lost their lives in Cobargo in New South Wales (NSW) earlier this week and many lost their homes.

The PM said he was "not surprised people are feeling very raw".

