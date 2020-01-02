'It's just a scary feeling'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'It's just a scary feeling'

A week-long state of emergency is declared in as the bushfire threat escalates in New South Wales, Australia.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Jan 2020