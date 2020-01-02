Bushfire threat: 'It's just a scary feeling'

Video

A week-long state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales (NSW) in response to the escalating bushfire threat.

High temperatures and strong winds are forecast for the weekend, leading to "widespread extreme fire danger" in the eastern Australian state.

Troops have been evacuating people trapped by the fires in neighbouring Victoria state.

Since September, bushfires have killed 18 people and destroyed more than 1,200 homes across NSW and Victoria.