Long queues as people flee Australia fires

Video

Authorities in New South Wales have ordered thousands of people to evacuate already fire-damaged towns within 48 hours.

Temperatures and winds are expected to increase over the weekend, making further life-threatening fires a possibility. Many towns in the area are running out of supplies.

In Batemans Bay, a popular holiday town, long queues have built up along the only route out.

Read more: Race to flee 'leave zone' as fresh threat looms