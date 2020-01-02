Long queues as people flee Australia fires

Media player
Australia fires: Long queues as people flee 'leave zone'
Authorities in New South Wales have ordered thousands of people to evacuate already fire-damaged towns within 48 hours.
Temperatures and winds are expected to increase over the weekend, making further life-threatening fires a possibility. Many towns in the area are running out of supplies.
In Batemans Bay, a popular holiday town, long queues have built up along the only route out.
