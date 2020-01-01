Whole streets gone after Australia fires

Media player
Australia fires: Aerial views of burned out towns
Nearly 250 homes have been destroyed in recent days by bushfires in the Australian states of Victoria and New South Wales.
Twelve people are now confirmed to have died in the months of fires, and thousands of people have been displaced or left homeless.
Helicopter footage of the Gippsland region of Victoria shows the extent of the damage, with entire streets destroyed.
01 Jan 2020
