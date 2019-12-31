Media player
Australia wildfires: Fire truck overrun by bushfire flames
Firefighters in New South Wales were forced to shelter in their truck as it was surrounded by bushfire flames.
Authorities said members of the crew, from Station 509 Wyoming, were safe following the incident.
Read more: Australia to send in military as fires rage
31 Dec 2019
