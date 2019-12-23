Firefighter loses own home while saving others
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Australia fires: Firefighter loses own home while saving others

Russell Scholes is a volunteer firefighter in Balmoral, New South Wales, which has been badly hit by the Australia bushfires.

The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil spoke to him by the ruins of his own home, which he left to burn while saving other properties in the area.

He said protecting the community was more important than protecting his house.

Australia is being ravaged by bushfires which have killed nine people and razed hundreds of homes since September.

Filmed by Simon Atkinson

  • 23 Dec 2019
Go to next video: Australia fires: 'The devastation is absolute'