Australia fires: 'The devastation is absolute'
The BBC's Sydney correspondent Shaimaa Khalil visits Balmoral in northwest Sydney, where residents have been battling fires.
Since September, Australia's bushfire emergency has killed at least nine people, destroyed more than 700 homes and scorched millions of hectares.
22 Dec 2019
