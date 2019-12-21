'Catastrophic' conditions fuel Australia wildfires

Video

Warnings of 'catastrophic conditions' are in place across the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), where firefighters are tackling more than 100 blazes.

The NSW Fire Service described Saturday as an "awful day", as strong winds and high temperatures increased the threat level.

Some residents were advised to take shelter where they were because it was too late to leave.

More than 700 homes have been destroyed since the blazes started in September.