'Catastrophic' conditions fuel Australia wildfires

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Australia fires: Catastrophic warnings in place across New South Wales
Warnings of 'catastrophic conditions' are in place across the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW), where firefighters are tackling more than 100 blazes.
The NSW Fire Service described Saturday as an "awful day", as strong winds and high temperatures increased the threat level.
Some residents were advised to take shelter where they were because it was too late to leave.
More than 700 homes have been destroyed since the blazes started in September.
-
21 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-australia-50877080/australia-fires-catastrophic-warnings-in-place-across-new-south-walesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window