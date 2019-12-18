Australians struggle to stay cool in record heat
Australia has experienced its hottest day on record with the national average temperature reaching a high of 40.9C (105.6F).

While some Australian residents have been cooling off near beaches and lakes, bushfires continue to rage across many parts of the country.

