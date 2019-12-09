Bushfire ash washes up on Australian beach

Media player
Australia bushfires: Ash washes up on New South Wales beach
The water at Balmoral beach in New South Wales has turned black after Australia's recent deadly bushfires.
Local woman Imogen Brennan shared videos of the beach on social media.
09 Dec 2019
