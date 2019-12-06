'Sydney mega fire getting out of control'
Australia's capital city has been blanketed by thick smoke all week due to bushfires.

Authorities warned they could not contain the blaze as more than eight fires joined together to form a "mega fire".

Scientists said prolonged drought and climate change were the reason for this year's early and intense bushfire.

