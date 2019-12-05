'We didn't back down' over Folau
Video

Rugby Australia's Raelene Castle: 'We didn't back down' over Folau

Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle says the organisation "did not back down" by reaching a financial settlement with player Israel Folau after he was sacked for making homophobic comments.

  • 05 Dec 2019
