Body found in Australia outback

Video

Australian police searching for the final member of a group who became stranded in the outback more than two weeks ago have found a body.

The body has not been identified but it is believed to be Claire Hockridge.

Ms Hockridge, 46, had been travelling with two others when their car got stuck in a riverbed on 19 November.

Her partner Tamra McBeath-Riley, 52, and friend Phu Tran, 40, were found alive earlier this week.