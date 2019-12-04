'We're all grieving and exhausted'

Video

Australian police have found a body in the search for a woman who went missing in the outback more than two weeks ago.

Police Supt Pauline Vicary told reporters that they believed the person was Claire Hockridge, who got lost along with two companions south of Alice Springs. The two other people have already been found alive.

At the same press conference, Ms Hockridge's sister Sarah spoke about the "emotional rollercoaster" that she and her loved ones went through during the search.