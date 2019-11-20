Injured koala reunited with bushfire rescuer
A woman who used the shirt off her back to rescue a seriously injured koala in a New South Wales bushfire has been praised for saving this life.

Toni Doherty pulled the crying koala from a burning tree near the town of Long Flat, poured water on his burnt paws and wrapped him in a duvet before taking him to a koala hospital.

