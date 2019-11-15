'My whole house just exploded'

Media player
Warren Smith's home was destroyed in recent bushfires in Australia
Bushfires in New South Wales have destroyed more than 250 homes according to firefighters.
Among those to lose their property was Warren Smith, from the small village of Nana Glen in the north of the state.
The 61-year-old told the BBC about the experience.
Produced & edited by Simon Atkinson. Filmed by Matt Leiper.
15 Nov 2019
