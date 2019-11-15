From Sydney to London in one flight
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ultra-long haul flight non-stop from London to Sydney

Australian carrier Qantas has completed a test of the longest non-stop commercial passenger flight as part of research on how the journey could affect pilots, crew and customers.

BBC's Luke Jones was on-board the flight.

The tests included monitoring pilot brain waves, melatonin levels and alertness as well as exercise classes for passengers.

  • 15 Nov 2019
Go to next video: First regular Australia-UK non-stop flight